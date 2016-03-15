Trump gets burned

Finally - a way to beat Donald Trump.
Apparently he likes his steaks well done. A trait shared by just 8% of his fellow countrymen and women. The Donald might get some cross-over love from those who prefer their beef cooked medium-well (seriously!?!), but that us still just one in four beef eating Americans.
I look forward to the attack ads based on this news.
Hat-tip to fivethirtyeight.com
