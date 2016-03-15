Tuesday, 15 March 2016

Trump gets burned

Finally - a way to beat Donald Trump.

Apparently he likes his steaks well done. A trait shared by just 8% of his fellow countrymen and women. The Donald might get some cross-over love from those who prefer their beef cooked medium-well (seriously!?!), but that us still just one in four beef eating Americans.

I look forward to the attack ads based on this news.


Hat-tip to fivethirtyeight.com


