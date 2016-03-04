Trump-eting the size of your, er, hands

If you thought the Republican debates couldn't sink any lower than five men screaming at each other in front of a baying mob, they did last night.
There were only four of them (Ben Carson presumably values his hearing enough that he has dropped out of the race) but there was still a lot of screaming.
And then Donald Trump decided to make claims about the size of his penis.
If you want a more homegrown story that sounds like it comes from The Thick Of It, read Ben Rathe's tale of how he took Nick Clegg to a dogging site.
